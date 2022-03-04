Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) PT Raised to $85.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $82.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 9.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $51.00 and a 52-week high of $122.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 25,163 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

