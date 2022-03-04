FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $149.42 on Monday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $157.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.44.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $676.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 83.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.