FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.65% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company. It invests primarily in the senior secured debt and subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp., formerly known as FS Investment Corporation, is based in Philadelphia, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSK. TheStreet cut FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FS KKR Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.38.

FSK stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.08. 1,760,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,432,532. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. FS KKR Capital has a 1-year low of $18.87 and a 1-year high of $23.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

