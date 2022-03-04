FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a $21.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $19.50. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FSK. TheStreet cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Shares of FSK stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. FS KKR Capital has a fifty-two week low of $18.87 and a fifty-two week high of $23.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.98.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $3,498,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 62,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

