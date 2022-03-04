Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($74.16) to €61.00 ($68.54) in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.19.
NYSE FMS opened at $30.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $29.71 and a 1-year high of $42.45.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Get Rating)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.
