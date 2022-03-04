Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Receives €66.51 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €66.12 ($74.30).

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FME shares. Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a €60.00 ($67.42) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($54.72) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

FME stock traded down €1.00 ($1.12) during trading on Friday, hitting €55.62 ($62.49). The company had a trading volume of 480,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a 52-week high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €58.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of €59.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

