Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.75

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.75 and last traded at $49.05, with a volume of 123516 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.09.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.87.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.38%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $1,561,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 367,201 shares of company stock valued at $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,461 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 12,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.