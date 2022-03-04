Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$16.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.77.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties stock traded up C$0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.80. 140,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,954. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 45.19. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$7.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.54.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.