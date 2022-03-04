Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Increased to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.82.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

OTCMKTS FRHLF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,311. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.13. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%.

About Freehold Royalties (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.