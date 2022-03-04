Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.75 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NASDAQ FELE traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $83.26. 665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,066. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.25. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $73.07 and a 1-year high of $96.95.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $432.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.24 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.00%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $262,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FELE. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 9,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

