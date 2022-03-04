Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.
FBIO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.32.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.