Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

FBIO stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $150.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.32.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 170,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 160.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

