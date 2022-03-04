Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $223.50

Forterra plc (LON:FORT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 223.50 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 229.84 ($3.08), with a volume of 27843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.50 ($3.03).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.76) price target on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forterra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 312.71 ($4.20).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32. The company has a market cap of £489.91 million and a PE ratio of 14.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 257.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 271.98.

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.