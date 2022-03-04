Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Forma Therapeutics
Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
