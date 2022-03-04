Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Announces Earnings Results

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FMTX opened at $9.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $437.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.17. Forma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.13 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Get Forma Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $60.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, insider Jeannette Potts sold 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $45,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Patrick F. Kelly sold 5,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $51,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,585 shares of company stock worth $328,461. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,802,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 344,670 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 78,308 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 73,886 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 553,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,874,000 after purchasing an additional 61,407 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forma Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.