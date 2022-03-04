ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG) Posts Earnings Results

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ForgeRock updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.160 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.380-$-0.340 EPS.

Shares of FORG opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. ForgeRock has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

In other news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 64,428 shares of ForgeRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $1,617,142.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,061 shares of company stock worth $4,290,286.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ForgeRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FORG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on ForgeRock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

About ForgeRock (Get Rating)

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.