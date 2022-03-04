ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share

ForgeRock Inc (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ForgeRock in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ForgeRock’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FORG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ForgeRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE:FORG opened at $16.01 on Friday. ForgeRock has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $48.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03.

In other news, major shareholder A.S. Gravityrock sold 92,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $2,439,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $233,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,061 shares of company stock valued at $4,290,286 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FORG. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ForgeRock by 980.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in ForgeRock during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Inc provides digital identity, delivers modern identity and access management solutions for consumers, employees and things to simply and safely access the connected world. ForgeRock Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

