Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 1,986.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 970,271 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 923,762 shares during the quarter. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $23,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 723,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,745,000 after purchasing an additional 82,281 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $690,000. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 42.2% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 118,224.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 478,029 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after buying an additional 477,625 shares during the last quarter. 50.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra Ford English purchased 38,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,552,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,551,313. The company has a market capitalization of $67.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.24.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

