Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $24.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $58.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

NYSE:FL opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day moving average of $47.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Foot Locker in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.