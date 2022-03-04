FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CollPlant Biotechnologies were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Management of Virginia LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 570,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after purchasing an additional 40,797 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 248,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,743,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CollPlant Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of CollPlant Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $23.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.04 million and a PE ratio of -77.38.

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. is a regenerative medicine company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of medical products for tissue repair such as bioprinting of tissues and organs, and medical aesthetics. It’s products include VergenixSTR, VergenixFG, and CollPlant Surgical Matrix.

