FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 84.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,143 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $3.86 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DNA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ginkgo Bioworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

