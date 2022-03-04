FNY Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 485.8% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

MO opened at $53.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.68%.

About Altria Group (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.