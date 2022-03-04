FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $27,000 in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Entravision Communications by 2.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,077,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,952,000 after acquiring an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 5.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,247,000 after acquiring an additional 157,823 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 28.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,679,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,028,000 after acquiring an additional 597,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Entravision Communications by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 111,732 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Entravision Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 48,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entravision Communications stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.43 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 6.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Entravision Communications Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

