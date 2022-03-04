Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Trading Up 3.3%

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.04. Approximately 6,579 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 738,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Flywire in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $51.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $505,054.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 403,044 shares of company stock valued at $14,756,002.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,074,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter worth about $5,106,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

