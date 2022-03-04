Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FLTR. UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.37) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £175 ($234.80) to £140 ($187.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.00) price target on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £150 ($201.26) to £155 ($207.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £153.66 ($206.17).

LON FLTR opened at GBX 8,640 ($115.93) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £15.18 billion and a PE ratio of -207.69. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of GBX 8,550 ($114.72) and a 12 month high of £196.81 ($264.07). The company’s 50-day moving average price is £109.57 and its 200-day moving average price is £124.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

