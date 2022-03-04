FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RAVI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.19 and last traded at $75.20. 104,890 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 80,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,065,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 743,074 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 323.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 250.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Ready Access Variable Income Fund by 100.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 27,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,963 shares during the last quarter.

