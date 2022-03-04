Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.120-$0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$171 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.59 million.Five9 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.120-$1.160 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $5.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.42. 1,859,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,137. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.93 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Five9 has a twelve month low of $90.01 and a twelve month high of $211.68.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $173.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five9 from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total transaction of $280,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,424 shares of company stock worth $2,126,054. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five9 by 278.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

