FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Receives GBX 99.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 99.86 ($1.34).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FGP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.54) price target on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.53) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FGP stock opened at GBX 92.26 ($1.24) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £691.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 102.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.63. FirstGroup has a 1-year low of GBX 72.05 ($0.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 110.70 ($1.49).

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

