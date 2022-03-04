First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,000 shares, an increase of 164.1% from the January 31st total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 24,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $53.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.66. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th.

