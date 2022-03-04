First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Holdings Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.23% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $9,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 22,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,287. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.65 and a 12 month high of $60.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

