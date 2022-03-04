First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $63.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $90.00 to $63.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Solar’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on First Solar from $116.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on First Solar from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.38.

First Solar stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. 45,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,712,859. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a one year low of $61.24 and a one year high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.98 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. First Solar’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in First Solar by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

