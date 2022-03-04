First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437,926 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 106,841 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in First Solar were worth $38,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 890 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on First Solar from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.38.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $68.72 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.17. First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $907.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

