First National Financial (TSE:FN) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$46.00 to C$45.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. First National Financial traded as low as C$39.17 and last traded at C$39.37, with a volume of 169344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$40.60.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FN. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of First National Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.07.

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 12,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$525,180.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,688,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$316,840,736.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,193.74, a quick ratio of 12.55 and a current ratio of 12.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$43.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$43.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 62.05%.

About First National Financial (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

