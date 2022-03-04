First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners grew its position in Square by 8.0% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 31,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Square by 533.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 457,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,648,000 after purchasing an additional 385,685 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Square by 14.6% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $322.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Square from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $114.22 on Friday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 368.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,007 shares of company stock worth $3,020,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

