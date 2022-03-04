First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 566 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,390,072 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,672,128,000 after purchasing an additional 198,947 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Paycom Software by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,632,393 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,259,000 after buying an additional 1,068,686 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Paycom Software by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,478,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $733,060,000 after buying an additional 304,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $471,858,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Paycom Software by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 853,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,088,000 after buying an additional 192,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $323.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $296.68 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $347.00 and its 200 day moving average is $433.93.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 18.57%. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAYC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $433.21.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

