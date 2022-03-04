First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 143 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. William Blair raised Snowflake from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.63.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total transaction of $344,130,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.13, for a total value of $240,891,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,776,021 shares of company stock valued at $612,551,701. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $224.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a PE ratio of -87.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $289.28 and a 200-day moving average of $317.54. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.71 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.