First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its position in Linde by 3.4% during the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 4.2% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 2.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its position in Linde by 1.4% during the third quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 21.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 70.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.44. Linde plc has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.92%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

