First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.56 Million Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Baxter International by 10.6% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 2,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 46.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

BAX stock opened at $85.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Baxter International Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.12 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

