First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,502 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,818,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 62,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1,427.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 556,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,855,000 after purchasing an additional 519,700 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 8,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $83.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KKR. Bank of America began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.92.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

