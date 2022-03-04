First Keystone Co. Plans Dividend of $0.28 (OTCBB:FKYS)

First Keystone Co. (OTCBB:FKYS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, March 4th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $114.09 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.69. First Keystone has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $29.30.
About First Keystone (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Keystone (FKYS)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for First Keystone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Keystone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.