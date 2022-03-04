First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,808 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,135 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $5,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,162,000 after acquiring an additional 876,707 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,310,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,825,000 after acquiring an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,056,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,949,000 after purchasing an additional 54,304 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.11. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $178.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 36.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Compass Point cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

