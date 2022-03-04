First Hawaiian Bank Sells 2,439 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,553 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 59,200.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth $222,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 6.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.86, for a total transaction of $483,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of Hawaii stock traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.14. 142,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.17. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

