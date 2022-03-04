First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,978 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 605 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the software company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Adobe by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayrshire Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,023,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE traded down $6.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $452.13. 2,751,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,869,951. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $507.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $590.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $416.81 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total value of $5,078,330.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.00.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

