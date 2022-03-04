First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decrease of 48.2% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut First Community from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $157.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Analysts expect that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCCO. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in First Community during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First Community by 46.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in First Community by 20.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

