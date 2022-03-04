First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

First Colombia Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCGD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 97,411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FCGD remained flat at $$0.00 on Friday. 22,462,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,795,172. First Colombia Gold has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

First Colombia Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Colombia Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and advancement of natural resource, energy, and real estate projects. Its project portfolio includes Boulder Hill Gold and South Idaho Silver. The company was founded on September 5, 1997 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

