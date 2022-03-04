First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FBNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut First Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of FBNC opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Bancorp has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $50.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 29.02%. On average, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. purchased 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $32,142.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,567 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 50,754.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 839,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,090,000 after acquiring an additional 837,446 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $21,056,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 2,205.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 452,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,509,000 after acquiring an additional 432,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 692,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,779,000 after acquiring an additional 350,454 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

