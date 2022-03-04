Financial Survey: Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) & Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH)

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) and Anghami (NASDAQ:ANGH – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Spotify Technology and Anghami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spotify Technology -0.34% -1.27% -0.44% Anghami N/A N/A N/A

56.4% of Spotify Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Anghami shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spotify Technology and Anghami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spotify Technology $11.44 billion 2.33 -$40.22 million ($1.25) -111.94 Anghami N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Anghami has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spotify Technology.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Spotify Technology and Anghami, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spotify Technology 3 6 14 0 2.48 Anghami 0 0 0 0 N/A

Spotify Technology presently has a consensus target price of $246.16, suggesting a potential upside of 75.93%. Given Spotify Technology’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Spotify Technology is more favorable than Anghami.

Risk & Volatility

Spotify Technology has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anghami has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Anghami beats Spotify Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches. It also offers a music listening experience without commercial breaks. The Ad-Supported segment provides users with limited on-demand online access of music and unlimited online access of podcasts on their computers, tablets, and compatible mobile devices. It also serves both premium subscriber acquisition channel and a robust option for users who are unable or unwilling to pay a monthly subscription fee but still want to enjoy access to a wide variety of high-quality audio content. The company was founded by Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon in April, 2006 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About Anghami (Get Rating)

Anghami Inc. provides music streaming platform and service principally in the Middle East and North Africa. Anghami Inc., formerly known as Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

