Financial Contrast: Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Rating) and Nexgel (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Motus GI and Nexgel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motus GI $100,000.00 186.83 -$19.26 million ($0.57) -0.68 Nexgel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Nexgel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Motus GI.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Motus GI and Nexgel, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motus GI 0 0 3 0 3.00 Nexgel 0 0 1 0 3.00

Motus GI currently has a consensus price target of $1.63, indicating a potential upside of 322.05%. Nexgel has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 233.33%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Nexgel.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Motus GI shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Motus GI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Motus GI and Nexgel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motus GI -5,675.00% -78.81% -43.22% Nexgel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Motus GI beats Nexgel on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motus GI (Get Rating)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

About Nexgel (Get Rating)

NexGel Inc. is a provider of ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogels for healthcare and consumer applications. The company developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels. NexGel Inc. is based in Langhorne, Pa.

