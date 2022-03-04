Financial Contrast: Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) versus Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC)

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) and Evercel (OTCMKTS:EVRC – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.4% of Microvast shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.0% of Microvast shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Microvast and Evercel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Microvast 1 1 0 0 1.50 Evercel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Microvast currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.24%. Given Microvast’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Microvast is more favorable than Evercel.

Risk and Volatility

Microvast has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evercel has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Microvast and Evercel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Microvast N/A N/A -$2.42 million N/A N/A Evercel $45.08 million 1.37 $1.12 million N/A N/A

Evercel has higher revenue and earnings than Microvast.

Profitability

This table compares Microvast and Evercel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Microvast N/A -63.31% -24.50% Evercel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evercel beats Microvast on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Microvast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc.

Evercel Company Profile (Get Rating)

Evercel, Inc. is a holding company that oversees and manages its subsidiary companies and portfolio investments. The firm provides multi-technology supply-chain printing solutions through its subsidiaries. The company was founded on June 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

