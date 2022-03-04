Financial Analysis: China Pharma (CPHI) vs. Its Rivals

China Pharma (NYSE: CPHI – Get Rating) is one of 932 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare China Pharma to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for China Pharma and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A China Pharma Competitors 5650 20048 42444 825 2.56

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 110.76%. Given China Pharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe China Pharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of China Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of China Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

China Pharma has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma’s peers have a beta of 1.04, meaning that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Pharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio China Pharma $10.87 million -$2.87 million -4.56 China Pharma Competitors $1.93 billion $234.52 million -0.12

China Pharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than China Pharma. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares China Pharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Pharma -37.46% -50.83% -18.35% China Pharma Competitors -4,382.92% -120.00% -14.18%

Summary

China Pharma peers beat China Pharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

China Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Others, Comprehensive Healthcare and Protective Products. The company was founded by Zhi Lin Li on January 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Haikou, China.

