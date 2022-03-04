Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Price Target Cut to $3.75 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Finance Of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.75 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of FOA opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Finance Of America Companies has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

In related news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. sold 1,494,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $6,200,934.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter worth about $590,081,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $9,156,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $7,923,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,162,000.

About Finance Of America Companies (Get Rating)

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

