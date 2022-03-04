Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Price Target Lowered to C$11.50 at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their target price on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. cut their price target on Fiera Capital from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Fiera Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.38.

OTCMKTS:FRRPF opened at $7.55 on Monday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31.

Fiera Capital Corp. engages in the provision of traditional and alternative investment solutions, including depth and expertise in asset allocation. It offers investment advisory and related services to institutional investors, private wealth clients, and retail investors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, and Europe and Other.

